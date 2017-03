News

The Glenwood Police Department reports two people have been arrested on alcohol-related charges. On Wednesday, 44-year old Ray Knipe, of Glenwood, was arrested on a Mills County Warrant for public intoxication 2nd offense, with bond set at $10,000. And this (Thursday) morning, 34-year old Jacob Somers, of Glenwood, was arrested for OWI 2nd offense. His bond was set at $2000.

(9-a.m. News)