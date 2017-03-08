1,500 archers compete at state tournament

Sports

Nearly 1,500 archers from 84 Iowa schools participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament March 3rd & 4th, in Des Moines. Scholarships were awarded to the top scoring 12th grade boys and girls in each category.

Among the Senior boys scholarship winners, was Blake Stonehocker, from East Union Schools, who received $1,000 for highest scoring senior in 3D competition and $1,500 for the top scoring senior in the bullseye competition.

NASP archers who scored highest league scores plus the highest state tournament scores were named All State Archers. Nearly 3,050 archers from 87 schools participated in Iowa’s National Archery in the Schools Program after school league from Dec. 1 to Feb. 18. The state tournament is sponsored by the Iowa Bowhunters Association, Whitetails Unlimited, the Iowa State Archery Association and Safari Club International.