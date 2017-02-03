WYLMA R. LAYLAND, 91, of Audubon (Svcs. 02/04/2017)

Obituaries

WYLMA R. LAYLAND, 91, of Audubon died Tuesday, January 31st at Exira Care Center in Exira. Funeral Services for WYLMA R. LAYLAND will be held Saturday, February 4th at 10:30am in the First United Methodist Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Family visitation will be held Saturday, February 4th from 9:30am until the time of service at the Church.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

WYLMA R. LAYLAND is survived by:

Son: Terry Layland of Bradenton, FL.

Dauther-in-law: Deb (Bruce Christensen) Layland of Audubon.

Sister: Janice Fancher of Audubon.

Sister-in-law: Mary Lou Layland of Glenwood, IA.

3 Grandchildren

5 Great-Grandchildren

Nieces, Nephews, Other Relatives, and Friends.