Winter Weather (updated 11:35-p.m., 2/23)

Weather

Shelby-Pottawattamie-Mills Counties: A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect from 3-a.m. Friday (2/24) until midnight.

Cass-Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas Counties: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect from 6-a.m. Friday (2/24) until midnight.

Monona & Harrison Counties: Winter Storm Warning in effect from 3-a.m. Friday until Midnight.

Sac-Crawford-Carroll-Greene Counties: A Blizzard Warning remains in effect from 12-a.m. Friday until Midnight.

* TIMING…A mix of rain, sleet and snow will become all snow over night. Snow will continue through the day on Friday ending during the late afternoon on Friday.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible along and south of Interstate 80, with 5-to 8-inches possible along and north of Highway 30.

* IMPACT…Northerly winds of 20 to 30 mph will create areas of blowing and possibly drifting snow resulting in reduced visibilities, which will make traveling conditions become hazardous.