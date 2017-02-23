Winter Weather Advisory (Update 11:10-a.m., 2/23)

News, Weather

Area Counties: Shelby…Pottawattamie…Mills…Crawford…Carroll..Audubon…Guthrie & Cass:

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow remains in effect from 6-a.m. Friday until Midnight.

* TIMING…Rain will be the primary precipitation type in western Iowa through about midnight before turning to a rain and snow mix early after midnight. All snow is expected then early Friday morning. Snowfall will continue on into Friday then gradually taper off early Friday evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with locally higher amounts possible.

* IMPACT…The gusty winds will likely create areas of blowing and drifting snow resulting in reduced visibilities which will make traveling conditions quite hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means that periods of snow with blowing snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use extra caution while driving.