Winter Storm Watch for Harrison & Monona Counties on Friday

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley NE

323 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2017

Iowa Counties: Monona and Harrison

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING.

* TIMING…Rain, or a rain and snow mix on Thursday night will become all snow Friday. Snow is then expected through the day on Friday, ending on Friday evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches are possible from this storm system.

* WINDS…North winds of 10 to 20 mph on Thursday night are expected to become northwest 15 to 30 mph on Friday with gusts over 35 mph. This has the potentially to create blowing and drifting of the new snow.

* IMPACTS…The combination of snowfall and winds will create difficult travel from Thursday night into Friday night due to snow packed roadways and low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Watch means there is a potential for significant snow, sleet, or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts.