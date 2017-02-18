Wichita St. cruises past UNI 73-44 for 10th straight

Sports

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Landry Shamet and Darral Willis Jr. scored 14 points apiece and Wichita State throttled Northern Iowa 77-43 on Saturday to run its winning streak to 10. Markis McDuffie added 12 points for the Shockers (25-5, 15-1 Missouri Valley), who reached 25 wins for the eighth year in a row. Shamet hit four 3-pointers and Wills grabbed 11 rebounds to help Wichita State dominate the boards 48-23.

Spencer Haldeman had 13 points for the Panthers (14-13, 9-7), who had won four straight and nine of 10. Northern Iowa had to make two of its last three shots to finish at 27.5 percent (14 of 51) and avoid its worst shooting game of the season and lowest point total (42).

Wichita State, which has had 10-game winning streaks 10 times dating back to the 1920-21 season, took control early with a 9-0 run. The Shockers led 38-26 at the half and, after the Panthers scored the first six points of the second half, a 14-2 run broke it open. Only twice all game did Northern Iowa make baskets on consecutive possessions.