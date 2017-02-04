Wheelers win boys hoops thriller over Underwood

February 3rd, 2017 by Chris Parks

The Audubon Wheelers boys basketball team held on just enough down the stretch to beat Underwood 51-48 on Friday night in Audubon.  The Wheelers led most of the night but it took a three point miss by the Eagles at the end to seal the Audubon win.

Audubon led 25-20 in a very methodical first half that saw Tate Killeen score 14. Underwood star Isaiah Humphrey sat most a good portion of the game with foul trouble and ended up fouling out with a couple minutes left in the fourth quarter.  He finished the night as Underwood’s leading scorer with 10, well below his 23 point average.

Audubon led 38-32 at the end of the third quarter but the Eagles would rally to tie the game at 40 with 4:22 left to play. The Eagles would tie it once more but never took the lead.  Audubon ended up in the double bonus as Underwood was trying to play catch-up and the Wheelers made just enough free throws to win. They made it interesting though only making 14-30 from the line for the game. Jared Martin hit a three to close the gap to two with nine seconds left. Josh Lange then made one of two free throws to give the Wheelers a three point lead. Jared Martin then forced up a wild three well short and time expired with the Wheelers hanging on.

Audubon was led by Tate Killeen with 19 points and they improve their record to 10-9. The Wheelers next play Exira-EHK on Monday.

Underwood fell to 16-3 and now put doubt into their chance to share the Western Iowa Conference title, falling a game behind AHSTW.  The Eagles finish conference play Monday against Logan-Magnolia.

Listen to the full post-game interview with Audubon Head Coach Michael Strasko below.

