West Des Moines man arrested on Audubon county warrant

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest Wednesday of a West Des Moines man on an outstanding warrant. At 11:00am deputies arrested 40-year-old Christopher Jon Comes of West Des Moines on a warrant for Failure to Appear on a Driving While Revoked charge. Comes failed to appear for a pretrial conference on September 26, 2016. Comes was originally picked up at the Dallas County Jail and transported to the Audubon County Jail. He is being held on $5,000 bond. He will appear in District Court on Monday, February 27th.