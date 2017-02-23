US Rep. Young faces tough questions at Urbandale event

News

URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) — A sometimes hostile crowd peppered Iowa Congressman David Young with questions about the Affordable Care Act, environment and other issues at a public forum in Urbandale. House and Senate members from across the country have faced skeptical crowds while home during a congressional break, and that was the case Thursday when Young took questions during a forum that lasted more than an hour.

Jordan Hobfoll asked the two-term Republican if health care would remain affordable for his 1-year-old son, who was born with a serious health problem. The crowd jeered Young as he sidestepped giving “a definite answer” but said the boy wouldn’t be denied care.

Others criticized Young’s support for President Donald Trump and expressed fears about the president’s cabinet choices for the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies.