Update – Winter Storm Warning until 9pm Friday for Monona & Harrison Counties

Weather

312 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017

* TIMING…Snow, occasionally moderate, will continue today before ending this evening.

* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected.

* WINDS…Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.

* IMPACTS…Reduced visibilities, with whiteout conditions at times will make travel eventually become very hazardous to nearly impossible.