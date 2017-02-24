*Update – Winter Storm Warning until 9pm Friday for Monona & Harrison Counties
February 24th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
312 AM CST Fri Feb 24 2017
* TIMING…Snow, occasionally moderate, will continue today before ending this evening.
* SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…Storm total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected.
* WINDS…Northerly winds 20 to 30 mph gusting around 35 mph will likely cause considerable blowing and drifting snow.
* IMPACTS…Reduced visibilities, with whiteout conditions at times will make travel eventually become very hazardous to nearly impossible.