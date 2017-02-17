(Update) More arrests following alleged mistreatment of clients at Glenwood Resource Center

News

(In an update to our reports earlier in the day on Thursday)…

Three of the six former employees of state facility in Glenwood that treats people with intellectual or developmental disabilities, have been arrested and charged with mistreating facility residents at house 253 Indian Hills Drive (part of the Glenwood Resource Center). Authorities said Thursday that 28-year old Tyler Palmer, of Glenwood, 23-year old Kayla Stevenson, of Council Bluffs and 42-year old Dana Case, of Tabor, were arrested on Mills County warrants for wanton neglect of a health care facility resident. Palmer, Dana Case and Stevenson’s bonds at the Mills County Jail were set at $2,000 each.

Additional warrants have been issued for Darrel Case and Ryan Belt, of Tabor, and Ayla Yates, of Glenwood. The Iowa Department of Human Services has said its investigation found seven clients were physically abused and 13 were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect. The center provides services for 230 clients.

The latest charges come six weeks after the DHS disclosed that 12 workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center had quit or were fired over the allegations. The department has said a 13th worker has been dismissed since then.