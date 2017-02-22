Update: 18-year old from Sidney injured in school bus collision

News

(In an update to our earlier report) – The Iowa State Patrol says a student at the Sidney High School was flown by Life Net Helicopter to Creighton Hospital in Omaha, after the 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup he was driving collided with a 2004 Sidney Community School District Bluebird School Bus this (Wednesday) morning. The driver of the pickup was identified as 18-year oldDrew Thomas Graham, of Sidney. Officials say he was not wearing a seat belt. The bus driver was identified as 60-year old Dennis Charles Golden, also of Sidney.

The Patrol says the pickup was westbound on Knox Road from Maple Road at around 8:17-a.m., when it crossed the center line and collided with the eastbound school bus. Following the collision, the pickup came to rest on the road, while the bus came to rest in the ditch.

The collision, which occurred near the Sidney Junior/Senior High School, also resulted in injuries to the bus driver and two students on the bus, all of whom were transported to the hospital as a precaution. The bus had just left the grounds to take seven students to vocational classes in Sidney, when the crash occurred.