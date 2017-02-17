(Update 10-a.m. 2/17) 6 suspects in GRC abuse case arrested

News

In an update to our earlier reports, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office says all six suspects in the alleged abuse of clients at a Glenwood Resource Center home have been arrested. Earlier, three of the suspects had been reported as taken into custody. Deputies arrested 25-year old Ayla Ann Yates, of Glenwood, today (Friday). 43-year old Dana Renee Case, and 49-year old Darrel Justin Case, of Tabor, along with 28-year old Tyler Benjamin Palmer, of Glenwood, and 35-year old Ryan Anthony Belt, of Malvern, as well as 23-year old Kayla Marie Stevenson, of Council Bluffs, were arrested Thursday. Each faces charges that include Wonton Neglect of a Health Care Resident. Darrel Case faces five counts of Wanton Neglect. He was being held in the Mills County Jail on $10,000 bond. Belt’s bond was set at $3,000. He was also charged with Dependent Adult Abuse. Bonds for the other suspects was set at $2,000 each.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has said its investigation found seven clients were physically abused and 13 were subjected to verbal abuse or neglect. The center provides services for 230 clients.

The latest charges come six weeks after the DHS disclosed that 12 workers at the Glenwood State Resource Center had quit or were fired over the allegations. The department has said a 13th worker has been dismissed since then.