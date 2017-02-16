(Update) 1 arrested, warrants issued for others in Glenwood Abuse case

News

The Glenwood Police Department said today (Thursday), one person was arrested on a warrant for Wanton Neglect of a Health Care Facility Resident, and warrants have been issued for five other individuals, following an investigation into the alleged assault by staff, of several clients at house 253 Indian Hills Drive, at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The investigation that began Nov. 23rd, 2016 is complete, according to officials. It determined several clients at the facility were allegedly assaulted over a period of months. As a result, warrants have been issued for the arrest of Darrel Case, Dana Case and Ryan Belt, all of Tabor, along with Kayla Stevenson and Ayla Yates, both of Glenwood. Tyler Palmer, of Glenwood, was arrested today (Thursday), in connection with the alleged abuse. Palmer was being held in the Mills County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond or surety.

(12-p.m. News)