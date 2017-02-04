Underwood girls put clamps on Wheelers in fourth quarter

Sports

The Underwood girls basketball team built a lead over the Audubon Wheelers in the second quarter that they wouldn’t relinquish and put the game away in the fourth with a 69-44 win.

The Eagles built an 8 point halftime lead behind 16 first half points from Karley Larson. They would keep the lead right around 8-10 points for much of the rest of the game before slamming the door shut in a 20-5 fourth quarter.

Larson finished with 25 to lead the Eagles, who improve to 14-6 on the season with the win. They next face Logan-Magnolia on Monday.

Audubon was led in the loss by Sydney Obermeier with 19 points and the Wheelers are now 9-10. The Wheelers have a meeting with Tri-Center on Tuesday.