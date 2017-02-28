Two juveniles arrested for theft of dirt bikes in Red Oak

News

The Red Oak Police Department reports the arrest of two male juveniles on Tuesday after an investigation into the theft of a dirt bike.

At 7:15am Red Oak Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a garage at 102 N 5th Street in Red Oak. A 1996 Kawasaki KDX 200 dirt bike had been stolen from that garage within the past two days. At 9:30am officers received a report of the bike being spotted and it was then located at 1306 N 8th Street in Red Oak. Then at 10:30am a search warrant was executed at on a single unit garage at City View Apartments in Red Oak looking for items related to the theft. Shortly after the search two male juveniles ages 15 and 16 were detained for questioning. During the investigation officers recovered a second dirt bike that was reported stolen on February 19th.

The two juveniles were arrested and charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree. They were both taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Council Bluffs and held pending a hearing before a Juvenile Court Judge.