Tractor weight theft reported in Audubon County

Ag/Outdoor, News

Sheriff’s officials in Audubon County are asking for your help in solving a case of theft. Authorities say sometime during the evening or overnight hours of February 8th and 9th, tractor weights were stolen from a John Deere tractor in the 300 block of North Market Street, in Audubon. The weights were valued at more than $1,200.

Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to contact the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office at 712-563-2631, or Audubon County Crimestoppers at 712-563-2234.