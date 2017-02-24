Tow ban in place for Cass and Adair Counties Friday morning

News

The Iowa Department of Transportation reported early this (Friday) morning, that a tow ban is in-place for most of Cass and Adair Counties, due to the quickly deteriorating road conditions and numerous accidents that had occurred since just before midnight. Any vehicle that goes off into the ditch along the interstate and secondary roads will have to remain there until towing services is allowed, depending on whether the vehicle is blocking the flow of traffic or not. Conditions had begun to improve according to dispatch reports, at around 12:35-a.m, Friday.