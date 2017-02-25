Thomas double-double leads Bradley past Drake, 82-74

Sports

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Donte Thomas scored 22 points to match his career high and grabbed 12 rebounds as Bradley completed its regular season with an 82-74 win over Drake and clinched the No. 6 seed into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament Saturday afternoon.

The victory, coupled with Missouri State’s loss to Wichita State, left the Braves and tied in the conference standing. Bradley’s better RPI ranking earned it the tie-breaking edge to claim the higher seed.

Bradley (12-19, 7-11) never trailed in the game, but Drake tied the game twice in the first half and again at 48-48 with 11:01 left to play in the game, but the Braves always answered. Thomas posted a double-double for the fourth time this season and grabbed nine of his 12 rebounds off the offensive glass. Darrell Brown added 15 points for Bradley (12-19, 7-11).

Graham Woodward put up a season-high 22 points for Drake (7-23, 5-13). De’Antae McMurray added 15 points.