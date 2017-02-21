THERESA SOYER, 81, of Carroll (Svcs. 02/23/2017)
THERESA SOYER, 81, of Carroll died Sunday, February 19th at Regency Park in Carroll. Mass of Christian Burial for THERESA SOYER will be held Thursday, February 23rd at 1:00pm at the Holy Spirit Church in Carroll. Ohde Twit Funeral Home in Carroll has the arrangements.
Burial will be Thursday at 4:00pm in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Templeton.
Friends may call Wednesday, February 22nd from 5:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 5:30pm and a prayer service at 6:30pm. Visitation will resume on Thursday at 12:00pm at the church prior to services.
THERESA SOYER is survived by:
Children: Dave Langel of Milford. Keith Langel of Milford. Paul Soyer of Des Moines.
Sister: Agnes Sporleder of Carroll.
5 Grandchildren