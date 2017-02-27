The Young Professionals of Atlantic are Seeking Award Nominations

News

The Young Professionals of Atlantic (YPA) organization will be hosting the 4th Annual Awards Luncheon and Dessert Gala on April 28th, 2017, and are seeking community-wide nominations for the awards. The awards are designed to recognize the achievements of young professionals who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and innovation in their profession and within the community.

The awards are open to any Young Professional that meets the following criteria: the professional is between the age of 21-41 years old as of January 1, 2017, and the professional either works or resides within Cass County.

Young Professionals will be nominated for their excellence in four different categories: YP Newcomer, YP Entrepreneur, YP Business Leader and YP Public Servant. There will also be one YP Choice Workplace Award given. The YP Choice Workplace Award recognizes a company who effectively attracts, retains and develops young professionals. Individuals can either nominate their company or another company. Companies must be Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce members. You can check the membership directory at www.atlanticiowa.com for eligibility.

The winners for the Young Professional Awards in 2016 included: Christina Bateman – Public Servant of the Year, Nick Harris – Newcomer of the Year, Megan Roberts – Entrepreneur of the Year, Tim Cappel – Business Leader of the Year, and TS Bank – Choice Workplace of the Year.

To submit a nomination, go to www.atlanticiowa.com for a nomination form or pick one up at the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Office (102 Chestnut, Atlantic, IA 50022). All nomination forms must be submitted by Tuesday, March 21st, 2017 by 5 PM.

The YPA nominations will be reviewed by a selection committee including: a YPA Representative, an Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Board Representative, a member of CADCO, an Atlantic City Official and an out of town guest.

The Young Professionals of Atlantic is a social group with no membership dues or required meetings. Their mission is to connect, engage and attract young leaders into the community while promoting the greater Atlantic area. Members are young professionals between the ages of 21-41. Any interested individuals can contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 for information.

The YPA Dessert Gala & Awards is sponsored by Megan Roberts, State Farm.