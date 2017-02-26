Suspect wounded in shooting with police in northwest Iowa

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One person is hospitalized after being wounded in a shootout with Woodbury County Sheriff’s deputies in northwest Iowa. The Sheriff’s office says deputies were pursuing two suspects south of Sioux City around 3:30 a.m. Sunday before the shooting happened.

Authorities say the suspects started firing at deputies after the chase ended, and the deputies returned fire. One suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital, but the injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. The other suspect was arrested.

Authorities have not identified the suspects or said why they were being pursued initially.