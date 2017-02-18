State Wrestling Consolation Semi-Final Results
February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field
Class 3-A:
- 138: Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) won FALL 2:19 over Deville Dentis (DM East)
- 145: Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) lost 6-2 to Josh Gerke (CR Xavier)
- 195: Isaac Bales (Glenwood) lost FALL 3:49 to Cody Wonderlich (SE Polk)
- 220: Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) won 11-2 Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock)
- 285: Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) won 4-3 over Callan Tomlin (Oskaloosa)
Class 1-A:
- 113: Logan James (Underwood) Curtis Krager (OA-BCIG)
- 120: Blake Thomsen (Underwood) Gable Fox (Don Bosco)
- 132: George Appleseth (Panorama) Cooper Siebrecht (Lisbon)
- 138: Guy Sudmann (Underwood) Austin Leopard (Louisa-Muscatine)
- 152: Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia) Drew Anderson (Westwood)
- 160: Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) Griffen McBride (Pleasantville)
- 170: Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) Trent Kruger (Sibley-Ocheyeden)
- 220: Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) Colton Francis (West Hancock)
Class 2-A:
- 120: Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area)
- 145: Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M) Mitchell Mangold (West Delaware)
- 160: Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) Trevor Nelson (Solon)
- 170: Jacob Wingert (Harlan) Tucker Morrison (Columbus Community)
- 182: Nick Foss (Harlan) Visouth Peterschmidt (Mid-Prairie)
- 195: Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM) Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M)