State Wrestling Consolation Semi-Final Results

Sports

February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field

Class 3-A:

  • 138:  Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) won FALL 2:19 over Deville Dentis (DM East)
  • 145:  Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) lost 6-2 to Josh Gerke (CR Xavier)
  • 195:  Isaac Bales (Glenwood) lost FALL 3:49 to Cody Wonderlich (SE Polk)
  • 220:  Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) won 11-2 Jacob Eggleston (Waverly-Shell Rock)
  • 285:  Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) won 4-3 over Callan Tomlin (Oskaloosa)

Class 1-A:

  • 113:  Logan James (Underwood)  Curtis Krager (OA-BCIG)
  • 120:  Blake Thomsen (Underwood)  Gable Fox (Don Bosco)
  • 132:  George Appleseth (Panorama)  Cooper Siebrecht (Lisbon)
  • 138:  Guy Sudmann (Underwood)  Austin Leopard (Louisa-Muscatine)
  • 152:  Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia)  Drew Anderson (Westwood)
  • 160:  Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)  Griffen McBride (Pleasantville)
  • 170:  Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama)  Trent Kruger (Sibley-Ocheyeden)
  • 220:  Tom Rief (Missouri Valley)  Colton Francis (West Hancock)

Class 2-A:

  • 120:  Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM)  Shea Ruffridge (Pocahontas Area)
  • 145:  Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M)  Mitchell Mangold (West Delaware)
  • 160:  Thomas Bentley (Red Oak)  Trevor Nelson (Solon)
  • 170:  Jacob Wingert (Harlan)  Tucker Morrison (Columbus Community)
  • 182:  Nick Foss (Harlan)  Visouth Peterschmidt (Mid-Prairie)
  • 195:  Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM)  Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M)