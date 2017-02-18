State Wrestling Consolation Finals
February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field
Class 3-A:
- 138 (3rd Place) Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) lost 10-2 to Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison)
- 145 (5th Place) Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) won 9-7 over Mason Hulse (Boone)
- 195 (5th Place) Isaac Bales (Glenwood) lost FALL 1:52 to Jacob Dykes (IC High)
- 220 (3rd Place) Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) won 4-1 over Jordain Buckland (IC High)
- 285 (3rd Place) Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) won 6-4 SV-1 Tyler Clark (Clinton)
Class 1-A:
- 106 (7th Place) Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) lost FALL 1:14 to Bryce Krafton (Maple Valley)
- 113 (3rd Place) Logan Kames (Underwood) lost 10-8 to Jacob Ragsdale (Dike-New Hartford)
- 120 (5th Place) Blake Thomsen (Underwood) won 12-7 over Ryne Mohrfeld (Lisbon)
- 120 (7th Place) Tatem Bluml (Riverside) won 8-1 over Dylan Loomer (Jesup)
- 126 (7th Place) Teagan Lundquist (SW Valley) won 13-10 over Anavin Mounivong (Maple Valley)
- 132 (5th Place) George Appleseth (Panorama) Joshua Tibbits (M-St. Marys)
- 132 (7th Place) Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia) Mason Wickman (Alburnett)
- 138 (5th Place) Guy Sudmann (Underwood) Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central)
- 138 (7th Place) Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley) Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills)
- 145 (7th Place) Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC) Chance Downs (Maquoketa Valley)
- 152 (5th Place) Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia) Skylar Solko (Alta-Aurelia)
- 152 (7th Place) Tyler Van Houten (Panorama) Sawyer Phillips (Pleasantville)
- 160 (3rd Place) Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley) Gabe Pauley (AHSTW)
- 170 (5th Place) Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama) Bryce Werderman (Lisbon)
- 170 (7th Place) Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) Dakota Vance (Rockford)
- 220 (3rd Place) Tom Rief (Missouri Valley) Noah Boender (Sigourney-Keota)
Class 2-A:
- 120 (5th Place) Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM) Nick Meling (East Marshall/GMG)
- 145 (5th Place) Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M) Austin Hazelett (Washington)
- 160 (3rd Place) Thomas Bentley (Red Oak) Kolton Bartow (Wahlert)
- 170 (3rd Place) Jacob Wingert (Harlan) Michael Kent (Iowa Fall-Alden)
- 170 (7th Place) Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM) Brock Timmons (Assumption)
- 182 (5th Place) Nick Foss (Harlan) Tanner Vermaas (Woodward-Granger)
- 195 (3rd Place) Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M) Matthew Landsperger (Knoxville)
- 195 (5th Place) Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM) Sam Moore (Mt. Vernon)