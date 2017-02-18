State Wrestling Consolation Finals

February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field

Class 3-A:

  • 138 (3rd Place) Gabriel Kjelgaard (Lewis Central) lost 10-2 to Harlan Steffensmeier (Ft. Madison)
  • 145 (5th Place) Trevor Anderson (Glenwood) won 9-7 over Mason Hulse (Boone)
  • 195 (5th Place) Isaac Bales (Glenwood) lost FALL 1:52 to Jacob Dykes (IC High)
  • 220 (3rd Place) Zach Haggstrom (Glenwood) won 4-1 over Jordain Buckland (IC High)
  • 285 (3rd Place) Caleb Sanders (Glenwood) won 6-4 SV-1 Tyler Clark (Clinton)

Class 1-A:

  • 106 (7th Place) Connor Attkisson (Tri-Center) lost FALL 1:14 to Bryce Krafton (Maple Valley)
  • 113 (3rd Place) Logan Kames (Underwood) lost 10-8 to Jacob Ragsdale (Dike-New Hartford)
  • 120 (5th Place) Blake Thomsen (Underwood) won 12-7 over Ryne Mohrfeld (Lisbon)
  • 120 (7th Place) Tatem Bluml (Riverside) won 8-1 over Dylan Loomer (Jesup)
  • 126 (7th Place) Teagan Lundquist (SW Valley) won 13-10 over Anavin Mounivong (Maple Valley)
  • 132 (5th Place) George Appleseth (Panorama)  Joshua Tibbits (M-St. Marys)
  • 132 (7th Place) Garret Thompson (Logan-Magnolia)  Mason Wickman (Alburnett)
  • 138 (5th Place) Guy Sudmann (Underwood)  Wade Mitchell (Woodbury Central)
  • 138 (7th Place) Duke Kyle (Missouri Valley)  Cael Boehmer (Lake Mills)
  • 145 (7th Place) Logan Scheuermann (AC/GC)  Chance Downs (Maquoketa Valley)
  • 152 (5th Place) Brady Wilson (Logan-Magnolia)  Skylar Solko (Alta-Aurelia)
  • 152 (7th Place) Tyler Van Houten (Panorama)  Sawyer Phillips (Pleasantville)
  • 160 (3rd Place) Nathan Haynes (Missouri Valley)  Gabe Pauley (AHSTW)
  • 170 (5th Place) Gunnar Grunsted (Panorama)  Bryce Werderman (Lisbon)
  • 170 (7th Place) Nick Haynes (Missouri Valley) Dakota Vance (Rockford)
  • 220 (3rd Place) Tom Rief (Missouri Valley)  Noah Boender (Sigourney-Keota)

Class 2-A:

  • 120 (5th Place) Carter Cox (Atlantic/CAM)  Nick Meling (East Marshall/GMG)
  • 145 (5th Place) Mitchell Swank (Creston/O-M)  Austin Hazelett (Washington)
  • 160 (3rd Place) Thomas Bentley (Red Oak)  Kolton Bartow (Wahlert)
  • 170 (3rd Place) Jacob Wingert (Harlan)  Michael Kent (Iowa Fall-Alden)
  • 170 (7th Place) Drake Roller (Atlantic/CAM)  Brock Timmons (Assumption)
  • 182 (5th Place) Nick Foss (Harlan)  Tanner Vermaas (Woodward-Granger)
  • 195 (3rd Place) Jackson Mikkleson (Creston/O-M)  Matthew Landsperger (Knoxville)
  • 195 (5th Place) Zac Stork (Atlantic/CAM)  Sam Moore (Mt. Vernon)