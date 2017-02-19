State Wrestling Championship Results

Sports

February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field

Class 3-A:

  • 106:  Cullan Schriever (Mason City) won 9-5 over Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial)
  • 113:  Kyle Biscoglia (Waukee) won FALL 3:33 over Jacob Schipper (North Scott)
  • 120:  Brody Teske (Ft. Dodge) won TECH FALL 20-5 Gauge Perrien (SE Polk)
  • 126:  McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) won 3-1 3-OT Adam Brown (SE Polk)
  • 132:  Bradan Birt (Western Dubuque) won 14-10 over Cade DeVos  (SE Polk)
  • 138:  Triston Lara (Ft. Dodge) won 3-1 OT over Nathan Lendt (SE Polk)
  • 145:  Zach Barnes (SE Polk)  Grant Stotts (WDM Valley)
  • 152:  Cayd Lara (Ft. Dodge)  Nelson Brands (IC West)
  • 160:  Mac Southard (Lewis Central)  Joel Shapiro (WDM Valley)
  • 170:  Gavin Babcock (SE Polk)  Marcus Coleman (Ames)
  • 182:  Anthony Sherry (Glenwood)  Max Lyon (Western Dubuque)
  • 195:  Isaac Bartel (Mason City)  Kaden Sauer (Dowling Catholic)
  • 220:  Rocky Lombardi (WDM Valley)  Wyatt Wriedt (North Scott)
  • 285:  Eagan Lickiss (Indianola)  Aaron Costello (Western Dubuque)

Class 2-A:

  • 106:  Grayson Kesterson (Williamsburg) won 4-0 over Jarod Kadel (Columbus Community)
  • 113:  Aden Reeves (Albia) won 8-7 over Drake Doolittle (Webster City)
  • 120:  Bryce West (Solon) won 15-5 over Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli)
  • 126:  Michael Millage (New Hampton) won 3-2 over Drew West (Solon)
  • 132:  Matt Robertson (Assumption) won 3-2 over Brant O’Shea (Keokuk)
  • 138:  Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) won 6-2 over Skyler Noftsger (Ballard)
  • 145:  Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake)  Xavier Miller (PCM)
  • 152:  Trey Van Weelden (Washington)  Isaac Judge (South Tama County)
  • 150:  Julien Broderson (Assumption)  Ryan Gorman (New Hampton)
  • 170:  Brock Jenning (Osage)  Kyler Fisher (SE Valley)
  • 182:  Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M)  Ben Lee (Ballard)
  • 195:  Bryce Esmoil (West Liberty)  Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger)
  • 220:  Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M)  Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley)
  • 285:  John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM)  Tristan Wirfs (Mt. Vernon)

Class 1-A:

  • 106:  Adam Allard (West Sioux)  won 5-2 over Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon)
  • 113:  Cael Happel (Lisbon) won TECH FALL 21-6 over Devon Meeker (Wapello)
  • 120:  Brock Henderson (North Linn) won 3-0 Brady Kyner (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
  • 126:  Alex Thomsen (Underwood) won TECH FALL 24-9 over Donny Schmit (Wapsie Valley)
  • 132:  Chance Throndson (Riceville) won 12-2 over Blake Bauer (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
  • 138:  Kaleb Krall (Wapsie Valley) won 1-0 over Kory VanOort (West Sioux)
  • 145:  Trent Johnson (Dike-New Hartford)  Dylan Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyeden)
  • 152:  Brennan Swafford (Mediapolis)  Zachary Axmear (English Valleys)
  • 160:  John Henrich (Akron-Westfield)  Jacob Krakow (Iowa Valley)
  • 170:  Taylan Entriken (Hudson)  Jarel Arbegast (West Fork)
  • 182:  Logan Schumacher (M-St. Marys)  Alec McDowell (Maquoketa Valley)
  • 195:  Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills)  Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)
  • 220:  Drake Johnson (Logan-Magnolia)  Chaz Clark (Pleasantville)
  • 285:  Jared Brinkman (IC Regina)  Kyler Schott (North Linn)