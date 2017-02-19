State Wrestling Championship Results
February 18th, 2017 by Jim Field
Class 3-A:
- 106: Cullan Schriever (Mason City) won 9-5 over Ben Monroe (Ankeny Centennial)
- 113: Kyle Biscoglia (Waukee) won FALL 3:33 over Jacob Schipper (North Scott)
- 120: Brody Teske (Ft. Dodge) won TECH FALL 20-5 Gauge Perrien (SE Polk)
- 126: McGwire Midkiff (CB Thomas Jefferson) won 3-1 3-OT Adam Brown (SE Polk)
- 132: Bradan Birt (Western Dubuque) won 14-10 over Cade DeVos (SE Polk)
- 138: Triston Lara (Ft. Dodge) won 3-1 OT over Nathan Lendt (SE Polk)
- 145: Zach Barnes (SE Polk) Grant Stotts (WDM Valley)
- 152: Cayd Lara (Ft. Dodge) Nelson Brands (IC West)
- 160: Mac Southard (Lewis Central) Joel Shapiro (WDM Valley)
- 170: Gavin Babcock (SE Polk) Marcus Coleman (Ames)
- 182: Anthony Sherry (Glenwood) Max Lyon (Western Dubuque)
- 195: Isaac Bartel (Mason City) Kaden Sauer (Dowling Catholic)
- 220: Rocky Lombardi (WDM Valley) Wyatt Wriedt (North Scott)
- 285: Eagan Lickiss (Indianola) Aaron Costello (Western Dubuque)
Class 2-A:
- 106: Grayson Kesterson (Williamsburg) won 4-0 over Jarod Kadel (Columbus Community)
- 113: Aden Reeves (Albia) won 8-7 over Drake Doolittle (Webster City)
- 120: Bryce West (Solon) won 15-5 over Blake Steege (Denver-Tripoli)
- 126: Michael Millage (New Hampton) won 3-2 over Drew West (Solon)
- 132: Matt Robertson (Assumption) won 3-2 over Brant O’Shea (Keokuk)
- 138: Keaton Geerts (New Hampton) won 6-2 over Skyler Noftsger (Ballard)
- 145: Ryan Leisure (Clear Lake) Xavier Miller (PCM)
- 152: Trey Van Weelden (Washington) Isaac Judge (South Tama County)
- 150: Julien Broderson (Assumption) Ryan Gorman (New Hampton)
- 170: Brock Jenning (Osage) Kyler Fisher (SE Valley)
- 182: Chase Shiltz (Creston/O-M) Ben Lee (Ballard)
- 195: Bryce Esmoil (West Liberty) Cody Fisher (Woodward-Granger)
- 220: Kadon Hulett (Creston/O-M) Jordan Baumler (North Fayette Valley)
- 285: John McConkey (Atlantic/CAM) Tristan Wirfs (Mt. Vernon)
Class 1-A:
- 106: Adam Allard (West Sioux) won 5-2 over Cobe Siebrecht (Lisbon)
- 113: Cael Happel (Lisbon) won TECH FALL 21-6 over Devon Meeker (Wapello)
- 120: Brock Henderson (North Linn) won 3-0 Brady Kyner (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
- 126: Alex Thomsen (Underwood) won TECH FALL 24-9 over Donny Schmit (Wapsie Valley)
- 132: Chance Throndson (Riceville) won 12-2 over Blake Bauer (SE Warren/Melcher-Dallas)
- 138: Kaleb Krall (Wapsie Valley) won 1-0 over Kory VanOort (West Sioux)
- 145: Trent Johnson (Dike-New Hartford) Dylan Schuck (Sibley-Ocheyeden)
- 152: Brennan Swafford (Mediapolis) Zachary Axmear (English Valleys)
- 160: John Henrich (Akron-Westfield) Jacob Krakow (Iowa Valley)
- 170: Taylan Entriken (Hudson) Jarel Arbegast (West Fork)
- 182: Logan Schumacher (M-St. Marys) Alec McDowell (Maquoketa Valley)
- 195: Slade Sifuentes (Lake Mills) Hunter Hagen (West Hancock)
- 220: Drake Johnson (Logan-Magnolia) Chaz Clark (Pleasantville)
- 285: Jared Brinkman (IC Regina) Kyler Schott (North Linn)