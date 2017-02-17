Stanton woman arrested on drug charges in Red Oak

News

A traffic stop this (Friday) morning in Red Oak, resulted in the arrest of a woman on drug charges. Red Oak Police stopped a vehicle a little after 12-a.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and N. 8th Street. As a result, 59-year old Christy Lee Rosenthal, of Stanton, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Driving While Suspended. Rosenthal was also cited for an equipment violation, driving without valid insurance, and no registration. She was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond.