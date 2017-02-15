Spartans roll in postseason opener against Woodbine

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans had little trouble with the Woodbine Tigers in their opening Class 1A postseason game on Tuesday night in Elk Horn. The Spartans raced out to a 14 point lead at the end of the first quarter on their way to a 73-15 victory.

Exira-EHK was led by Kealey Nelson with 21 points and Sophia Peppers with 19. The Spartans improved to 21-1 on the season with the victory. Mara Burmeister reached the 1,000 point milestone for her career with 9 points on the night, all in the first half.

Woodbine was led by 4 points from Haley Ryerson and their season comes to a close with a 9-14 record.

The Spartans will now host Boyer Valley on Friday night at 7:00pm, a game we’ll have on KJAN. Boyer Valley defeated Audubon 47-42 to earn their way into the Friday night Regional Semi-final.