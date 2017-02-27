Spartans ready for state tourney game with Sidney

Sports

It will be a Western Iowa match-up this afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the Girls Class 1A State Basketball Tournament as Exira-EHK takes on Sidney. The 23-1 Spartans will face the 23-1 Cowgirls at Well Fargo Arena today with a 3:15pm scheduled tip-off and we’ll have it on KJAN.

The Spartans earned their way to a third straight appearance in the state tournament with substate final win over Akron-Westfield. Now the Spartans are looking to have success on the big stage. Two seasons ago they were able to make it to the semifinal round and last season they fell in the opening round to Newell-Fonda. Junior Sophia Peppers said after the substate win that they will be playing with confidence and are looking to succeed at state.

The Sidney Cowgirls are making their first ever state tournament appearance. They knocked off Glidden-Ralston in the substate round and are working behind the same Head Coach that just led them to the state volleyball tournament in Amy McClintock. Maddy Duncan leads Sidney in scoring with 15 points per game and Maryn Phillips has averaged 14. Coach McClintock said her team has a similar style of play to the Spartans.

When asked about handling the pressure defense of the Spartans, Coach McClintock said her team needs to play within themselves and a big part of that will be the coaching staff getting them ready for the moment since they haven’t been there before.

The Spartans have four players that average in double figures in Sophia Peppers with 17, Kealey Nelson 13, Maggie Rasmussen and Mara Burmeister 12. Peppers has had a terrific postseason run scoring a combined 58 points in the last two games alone.

Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of the Spartans and Cowgirls today on KJAN. Pregame at 2:15pm and tip-off at 3:15pm from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.