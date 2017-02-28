Spartans move on to the semis with win over Sidney

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans girls basketball team is on to the semifinals with a win on Monday afternoon over the Sidney Cowgirls 58-43 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The Spartans had to work for the win throughout as they saw a fifteen point halftime lead shrink to five before putting the Cowgirls away down the stretch. Sophia Peppers continued her postseason dominance with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists. Kealey Nelson also had a big game with 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans. Peppers said it was good to get out the first round nerves.

Peppers is confident her team can go the distance.

Sidney was led in the loss by 14 points from Camryn McClintock who dropped in 4 threes in the game. Maryn Phillips finished with 9 points for Sidney as their season ends with a record of 23-2. It was the Cowgirls first ever state tournament appearance.

The Spartans improve to 24-1 and will now face Turkey Valley in the Class 1A semifinals on Thursday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of that game on KJAN with pregame at 10:45am and tip-off at 11:45am on Thursday.