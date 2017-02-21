Skyscan weather forecast for Atlantic & the area, 2/21/17

Weather

Early this morning: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light south southwest wind.

Today: Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 70. Light southwest wind becoming south southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. South southwest wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Rain before 4am, then rain and snow likely. Some thunder is also possible. Low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 2pm. High near 36. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.