Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 2/28/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/scattered light rain. High 56. S-NW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Cloudy w/scattered light rain changing to light snow. Low 32. N-NW @ 10-20.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy w/flurries early. High 38. NW 10-20.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High 40.

Friday: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 46.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 43. Our 24-hour (ending at 7-a.m. today): 18 (at 5-a.m., it was 50 degrees). Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 54 and the low was 24. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 71 in 1972. The Record Low was -23 in 1962.