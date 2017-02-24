Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 2/24/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/light mixed precip. changing to snow. Nearly Steady temps in the low 30’s early, dropping into the 20’s this afternoon. N @ 20-35.

Tonight: Cloudy w/snow or mixed precip ending (1-3”total). Low 15. NW @ 20-35.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy. High 33. NW-W @ 10-15.

Sunday: Mo. Cldy. High 39.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy. P/Sunny. High 43.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 43. Our Low this morning (As of 5-a.m.), was 31.(We will update the precipitation after 6-a.m. and 24-hour low after 7-a.m. today). Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 39 and the low was 27. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 76 in 1930. The Record Low was -15 in 1894.