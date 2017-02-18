Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 2/18/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny. High 63. N @ 5-10.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37. E/SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 71. S/SE @ 10-15.

Sunday night: Cloudy w/a 50% chance of rain. Low around 53.

Monday: Mo. Cldy w/a 60% chance of rain. High 64.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 67.

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High 69.

Friday’s High in Atlantic of 71 degrees broke the record High of 67 set in 1981. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 28. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 62 and the low was 35. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 66 in 1930. The Record Low was -25 in 1978.