Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 2/10/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy & windy. High 52. SW @ 15-30.

Tonight: P/Cldy to Cldy. Low 33. NW @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. High 47. NE @ 10.

Sunday: Cloudy w/flurries or sprinkles in the morning; P/Sunny in the afternoon. High 40

Monday: P/Cloudy. High 47.

Thursday’s (daytime) High in Atlantic was 23. Our 24-Hour High (7-a.m. Thursday through 7-a.m. today) was 31. Our 24-hour Low was 8. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 32 and the low was 9. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 72 in 1999. The Record Low was -24 in 1905.