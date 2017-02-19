Skyscan Forecast for the KJAN listening area: 2/19/2017

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High near 71. Winds becoming S @ 15-25.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/a 60% chance of scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low around 55. South wind around 10-15 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday (Washington’s Birthday): Cloudy & breezy w/a 60% chance showers & possibly a thunderstorm. High near 67. S @ 10-20 w/gusts to 25. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69