Weather

(Updated 4:45-a.m.)

Today (Washington’s Birthday): Cloudy w/Showers & thunderstorms High 67. S winds 10-20 becoming westerly this afternoon.

Tonight: Showers and light rain ending early. Becoming P/Cldy. Low 34. W @ 10.

Tuesday: Sunny. High near 70. W @10-15 w/gusts to near 25.

Wednesday: P/Cldy. High near 70.

Thursday: Mo. Cldy w/a chance of light rain. High near 47.