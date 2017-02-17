Skyscan Forecast for Atlantic & the area (2/17/17)

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 69. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday (Washington’s Birthday): Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.