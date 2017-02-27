Skyscan forecast for Atlantc & the KJAN listening area (2/27/17)

Weather

Early this morning: Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 mph.

Today: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 52. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 40 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of rain before 1am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1am and 2am, then a slight chance of snow after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.