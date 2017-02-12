Shot fired incident in Council Bluffs Saturday night

News

Police in Council Bluffs are investigating a “shot fired” incident that took place late Saturday night. Officers were dispatched at around 11:55-p.m. to 1426 4th Avenue. Upon arrival, they made contact with the victim, who said was parking his car when a suspect exited the residence of 1426 4th Ave and told him to move his vehicle. A verbal altercation transpired, with the suspect entering the residence and coming back out with a long barreled firearm. He again warned the victim to move his car.

After the suspect fired a round into the air, the victim moved his car, then waited a few minutes to call police. When officers arrived none of the witnesses or the victim could confirm the suspect was still in the residence. Officers created a perimeter and attempted to make contact with anyone inside the house. It was later determined that the house was empty and the perimeter was discontinued.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact crime stoppers at 712-328-7867.