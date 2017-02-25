SE Iowa man killed, 2 others injured in rollover crash

News

One person died and two others were injured during a crash Friday evening in southeast Iowa’s Mahaska County. The Iowa State Patrol reports a passenger in the vehicle, 52-year old James Lee Franciskovic, of West Burlington, IA, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 35-year old Carrie Ellen Falcon, and another passenger, 25-year old Shane Yorel McCampbell, both of Burlington, IA, were injured and transported by Pella EMS to the hospital in Pella. Both had been wearing their seat belts.

The Patrol says the three were in a 2004 Chevy truck that was traveling west on Highway 163 at around 6:10-p.m., Friday, when the vehicle went out of control on the snow covered road. The pickup entered the north ditch near mile marker 46 and came to rest on its top. Franciskovic was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.