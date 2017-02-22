School water main break forces students into new locations

News

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) – Middle school students will gather in separate locations today (Wednesday) as officials work on repairing their water-damaged school in Sergeant Bluff. A broken water main in the boiler room let loose a torrent around 7 p.m. Monday at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Middle School. The water spread inches deep in some places in the hallways, library, lunchroom, gymnasium, computer lab and wrestling room. Classes were canceled Tuesday but will be held in different locations Wednesday.

Superintendent Rod Earleywine told the Sioux City Journal that eighth-grade students will report to the high school, seventh-graders will go to the community center and sixth-grade students will report to the elementary building.

Earleywine says that plan likely will hold through Friday, with the hope that the students can return to their school Monday.