School Board meetings set to take place Monday evening

News

School Board members in Griswold, CAM and Audubon are set to hold their regular monthly, separate meetings Monday evening. The Griswold School Board will gather for a 5:30-p.m. session in the Central Office at the Middle School/High School Building. During the meeting, the Board will act on approving a Construction Manager in advance of the possible of constructing a new District building. They’ll also act on approving Chemical Application bids and mowing specifications. The meeting will conclude with a closed session.

In Anita, the CAM School Board meeting gets underway at 6:30-p.m., Monday, and it will begin with a Public Hearing on the plans, specifications, Form of Contract and Cost Estimates for a new addition to the Massena building. Following the hearing, the CAM School Board will act on approving a Resolution for the Plans, Specs and Form of Contract, review the construction bids, and then act on awarding the Contract for the project. Other discussion and/or action items on their agenda include that which pertains to the Greenhouse, mowing bids, a bleacher stairs project in the high school gym, and a review of the school vehicle fleet along with discussion on plans to upgrade those vehicles.

Up on Audubon, the School Board for the Audubon School District will start with a work session at 6:30-p.m., followed by their regular session at 7. Action items on their agenda include: The purchase of Baseball Field Property; Setting the date for the Fiscal Year 2018 School Calendar Public Hearing, as well as discussion on possible action with regard to an Administrative Survey. The Board will also discuss FY 2018 Calendar and Staffing Options.