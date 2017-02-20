Rollover accident in Atlantic when driver swerves to miss a cat

News

No injuries were reported following a rollover accident Sunday night just west of 5th and Poplar Streets, in Atlantic. According to Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue, the teenage female driver of a 2015 Chevy Sonic was westbound on 5th Street at around 8:40-p.m., when she swerved to miss a cat on the road. She overcorrected, causing the vehicle to jump the curb and strike a tree, before the car flipped onto its top.