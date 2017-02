RICHARD LEE ARMENTROUT, 84, of Irwin (3-4-2017)

Obituaries

RICHARD LEE ARMENTROUT, 84, of Irwin died Sunday, February 26th. Services for RICHARD LEE ARMENTROUT will be held on Saturday, March 4th at 10:30 am in the United Methodist Church in Irwin. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

———————————————————————————————–

Visitation will be held Saturday at 9:30 am at the church.

Burial in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin.

RICHARD LEE ARMENTROUT is survived by:

Sons: Bryan (Beverly) Armentrout of Loveland, CO & Derek (Chamois) Armentrout of Denver, CO.

Daughter: Tanya (Pat) Purdy of Highlands Ranch, CO.

Brothers: Raymond (Karol) Armentrout of Collins & Donnie (Helen) Armentrout of Audubon.

Sister: Gloria (Lyle) Campbell of Irwin.

2 Grandchildren