Red Oak woman uninjured after her car hits a house Tue. night

News

A woman who was backing-up her Smart Car in Red Oak, Tuesday night, accidentally stepped on the gas pedal too hard, causing the vehicle to reverse abruptly and end up on top of a handicapped ramp on the side of a residence in the 200 block of E. Washington Avenue. Red Oak Police say 79-year old Rose Smith, of Red Oak, wasn’t injured in the mishap, that caused $800 damage to her car and $2,000 damage to the house. No citations were issued. The accident happened at around 8:45-p.m.