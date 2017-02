News

A Red Oak man was arrested this (Tuesday) morning on an assault charge. Police say 36-year old Luke Daniel Rinehart was taken into custody at around 3:18-a.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue, in Red Oak. Rinehart was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on a charge of Domestic Abuse Assault. He was being held without bond pending an appearance before a Magistrate.