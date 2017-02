News

The Red Oak Police Department said today (Friday), 27-year old Bruce Anthony Kaimann, Jr., of Red Oak, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree. Kaimann, Jr. was taken into custody a little after 9-a.m. in the 1400 block of Forest Avenue, after he allegedly damaged a kitchen table and chairs valued at $1,500. His bond was set at $5,000.