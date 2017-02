News

Police in Red Oak arrested a local man on an assault charge, Friday. 39-year old Edgar Ralph Wilkins, Jr., of Red Oak, was taken into custody at around 9:45-p.m. in the 200 block of E. Hammond Street, on a charge of Aggravated Assault. Wilkins, Jr. was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, where his cash bond was set at $2,000.