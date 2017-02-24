Red Oak man arrested for alleged attempted burglary

News

Police in Red Oak, Thursday, arrested a man for allegedly attempting to break into a vehicle. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Red Oak Police arrested 30-year old Benjamin William Hrabik, of Red Oak, after officers were called to the 1200 block of N. Highland Avenue.

Witnesses provided police with a description of the suspect (Hrabrik), who was located at the intersection of N. Broad and E. Corning Streets. Hrabik was taken into custody and brought to the Montgomery County Jail, where his bond was set at $1,000.